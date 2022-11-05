Dozens of guns seized from Grayslake man arrested for threatening to kill family, police say

article

A Grayslake man was arrested and dozens of guns were seized Friday after police say he threatened to kill family members.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says family members of RB Warrens, 49, filed a complaint that he threatened to kill them and shoot anyone who tired to take him from his home in the 33400 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Deputies obtained a firearms restraining order, search warrant, and arrest warrant for Warrens for electronic harassment.

Warrens was reported to be "anti-government" and have an "arsenal" of firearms, police say.

The sheriff's Tactical Response Team set up surveillance of Warrens' home after analyzing the risk during arrest to the surrounding community.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday, members of the surveillance team saw Warrens leaving his home. The team then pulled him over while he was driving.

Warrens abruptly reached into his clothing when he was being put under arrest, according to police.

Sheriff’s K9 Dax was released and bit Warrens in the arm, which subdued him, and he was taken into custody. A loaded pistol was recovered from the area Warrens was reaching.

Warrens was taken to an area hospital for the dog bite. He was treated and released back into the custody of the sheriff’s office.

Warrens was transported to the Lake County Jail where he remains pending a bond hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the additional charges of two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

"There is no doubt this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff’s deputies. This is a situation that could have undoubtedly ended in innocent lives lost, and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. "This situation emphasizes the importance of saying something to law-enforcement when you see or hear something concerning or suspicious."

During a search of Warrens' home, dozens of firearms were located, including high-powered rifles, shotguns, AK-47’s, and pistols. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Based on the placement of the firearms throughout the home, it was clear to sheriff’s deputies that Warrens was anticipating law-enforcement’s involvement and prepared to have a deadly shootout.

