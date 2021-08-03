Chicago's top doc turned away from Lollapalooza for not being able to prove she was fully vaccinated

Dr. Arwady reportedly was turned away from Lollapalooza because she didn’t have all the necessary paperwork to prove she was vaccinated, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

On WVON AM, Lightfoot said Dr. Arwady attempted to go incognito to Lollapalooza this past weekend, but she didn't plan on having trouble getting in.

She reportedly didn't have all the paperwork needed to prove that she was fully vaccinated.

She was eventually able to get into the festival, Lightfoot said.

With more festivals on the way, Dr. Arwady said she is not worried about them becoming COVID superspreader events. Instead, she has a different concern.

"My bigger concern, to be really clear, around all of these events, is not the event itself. The event is outside, there is the ability to distance. My concern is what happens around the event - in the bars, in the clubs, in the parties, in the restaurants," said Dr. Arwady.

Dr. Arwady did say on Tuesday that Chicago's COVID numbers are on the rise, but she doesn't believe Lollapalooza is causing that.