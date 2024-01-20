4 women injured in Harvey after car collides with train

Four women are injured and two of them are in critical condition after their vehicle collided with a freight train in Harvey overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at 147th Street and Wood Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they found four young adult women inside the vehicle that crashed with a CSX train.

Two of the women were in critical condition and extricated from the vehicle, according to Harvey Fire Dept. Captain Steve Corman.

The two other women were also injured, but one refused medical treatment. No one on the train was injured.

One of the women who was in critical condition and found unresponsive was rushed to Christ Hospital. The other two injured women were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, officials say.

"It was pretty severe. There were two critical patients," Corman said.

The train company, CSX, issued a statement on the crash, shared below:

"CSX appreciates the swift response of the Dixmoor Police Department and other local first responders. This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder that it is vitally important for motorists to obey the active warning devices at railroad crossings and never drive around closed gates."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.