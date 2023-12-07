Drive-by shooting wounds man in Heart of Chicago

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was outside around 3:45 a.m. when a sedan with four people inside pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 2200 block of West 21st Street, police said.

The victim was shot once in the lower abdomen. He was dropped off a St. Anthony's Hospital and then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

There were no other injuries reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.