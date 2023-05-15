Drive-by shooting kills man in West Pullman

A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 36-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Union Avenue when someone in a black hatchback/SUV started shooting, according to police.

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.