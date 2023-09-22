Drive-by shooting leaves man wounded in Park Manor

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 30-year-old was outside just before midnight in the 7100 block of South State Street when someone in a black SUV started shooting, police said. The victim was shot once in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.