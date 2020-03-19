Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 now available at some Chicago area hospitals

Testing for the coronavirus in Illinois is getting easier for patients. Several hospitals in the Chicago area are offering drive-thru testing.

The testing is by appointment only, and it's not only quick, but it's the safest way to keep potential coronavirus patients out of hospital waiting rooms.

Digital signs outside Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge are directing patients to a tent, set up in the parking lot. Inside, medical professionals, suited up for safety, wait for cars to pull up.

About ten cars were waiting for service when the testing site opened at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Potential coronavirus patients, with pre-authorization from their doctor, can get the test, which consists of a nasal swab. Then they must wait in home isolation until they receive their test results.

The governor has called up the National Guard to assist with more temporary testing sites.

The drive-thru testing is also available outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and will be expanded to other Advocate sites.

It's available now as well at Christ Family First Medical Group in Evergreen Park and Mokena.

