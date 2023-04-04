Driver, 22, shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was driving westbound just before 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 43rd Street when someone in a gray Nissan started shooting, police said.

He was struck multiple times in the leg. A family member transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.