Driver allegedly strikes Chicago Ridge police officer while fleeing from traffic stop at gas station

A man has been charged after striking a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Chicago Ridge gas station.

At about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago Ridge police officers on patrol spotted a red Infiniti Q50 in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 95th Street and Nashville that was known to officers for fleeing numerous recent traffic stop attempts.

Officers approached the driver, identified as Sami Hirmiz, who was standing by the driver's side door, police said.

Officers were advising Hirmiz of the reason for the stop while another officer was checking his driving record.

Officers then asked if there were any weapons or drugs in the vehicle, at which time, Hirmiz stated that his girlfriend was in the car and moved toward the driver's side open door, police said.

He then allegedly got into the vehicle and officers struggled with him, attempting to get him out.

Hirmiz then allegedly accelerated toward an officer who was exiting his vehicle and was directly in front of the offending vehicle.

As Hirmiz fled the parking lot, the open driver's side door struck the officer as he jumped out of the way to avoid being struck head-on, police said.

The vehicle was then pursued by Illinois State Police and eventually crossed into Indiana.

He was then pursued by Indiana State Police but eluded police and was not taken into custody.

The officer who was struck was taken to an area hospital and was released hours later with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, Hirmiz turned himself in at the Chicago Ridge Police Station.

He was then charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Hirmiz appeared in bond court Thursday and was released on a $10,000 I-Bond.

He is due back in court on June 28.