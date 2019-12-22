Driver arrested after deadly car crash on Northwest Side

One person is in custody after a man was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

Abraham Hernandez-Rodriguez, 42, was westbound in a Chevy Trailblazer about 3:40 a.m. when he was rear-ended in the 6300 block of West North Avenue by a 35-year-old man in a Chrysler 300, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Hernandez-Rodriguez died less than an hour later at the Loyola University Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy said he died of multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Chrysler was in custody at an area hospital, police said. Charges are pending against him.

Further information was not immediately available.