Driver arrested after Mag Mile rollover crash

What we know:

Around 2 a.m., the 19-year-old was driving southbound on Michigan Avenue when he lost control and struck a traffic sign near Chicago Avenue, according to police.

The driver kept going and struck another traffic signal at Superior Street, causing his vehicle to roll over.

The driver was taken into custody and police said charges are pending.

No other vehicles were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.