Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Salle County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

Driver bolts from traffic stop, crashes into Metra train

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A driver was arrested with a weapon Friday after he crashed into a Metra Electric train during a police chase on the Far South Side.

The driver bolted from cops at 1:45 p.m. when they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

He made it one block away before he drove around a closed train crossing at 121st Street and crashed into a passing train, police said.

Officers arrested the man, who was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for minor injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One weapon was recovered, police said.

No charges have been filed.

Metra Electric trains were halted for 40 minutes while crews cleared the crash, Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper said.