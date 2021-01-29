Driver bolts from traffic stop, crashes into Metra train

A driver was arrested with a weapon Friday after he crashed into a Metra Electric train during a police chase on the Far South Side.

The driver bolted from cops at 1:45 p.m. when they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

He made it one block away before he drove around a closed train crossing at 121st Street and crashed into a passing train, police said.

Officers arrested the man, who was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for minor injuries.

One weapon was recovered, police said.

No charges have been filed.

Metra Electric trains were halted for 40 minutes while crews cleared the crash, Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper said.