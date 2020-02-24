Driver carjacked after stolen vehicle crashes on Dan Ryan: police

Two people are in custody Monday after a stolen vehicle crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway before someone inside stole another car in Bridgeport on the South Side.

Officers spotted the stolen silver Nissan and tried to pull it over at 2:22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood, according to Chicago police. The Nissan, which was taken in a carjacking in south suburban Calumet Park, took off north on I-94.

It crashed about 2:30 a.m. on the Dan Ryan near 35th Street, police said. Someone who was in the Nissan then forced the driver out of a nearby black Honda Civic and drove away north on the expressway.

Responding officers took two other males into custody at the scene, police said. It was not immediately clear which of the occupants was driving the Nissan at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported as detectives continue to investigate.