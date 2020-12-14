Driver charged after being found slumped over wheel with babies inside: police

A 56-year-old man faces misdemeanor DUI and child endangerment charges after he was found Monday evening slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle with two babies inside.

Rickey Mack was charged with two counts of child endangerment, one count of DUI and one count of driving on a suspended license, according to Chicago police. Mack was also issued citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and lacking valid registration.

He was arrested about 7:45 p.m. after officers found him slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 6600 block of South University Avenue in Woodlawn on the South Side, police said. An infant boy and girl were also found in the car, according to police.

Mack was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment and the infants were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for a checkup but did not appear to be injured, police said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified of the incident.