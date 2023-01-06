Driver charged after loaded gun, marijuana found in car in River North

A man is facing charges after a traffic stop netted a gun and marijuana Wednesday night in the River North neighborhood.

Officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Department pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to officials.

An officer smelled marijuana coming from the car and the driver and passenger were asked to step out, officials said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded gun and marijuana along with plastic baggies and a digital scale.

The 29-year-old driver did not have a valid FOID or a concealed carry license, officials said.

He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and the manufacture/delivery of cannabis.