Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in south suburban Riverdale: police

The Brief A Riverdale driver was charged after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a gas station parking lot on Dec. 31, police said. Investigators said the driver struck and ran over the victim, gave a false statement at the scene and later left before being identified. The suspect faces multiple charges and is scheduled for a bond hearing Jan. 7 as the investigation continues.



A driver accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash in south suburban Riverdale is now facing criminal charges, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 16900 block of East 146th Street, in the parking lot of an HP gas station, according to Riverdale police.

Police said a white Kia was traveling through the parking lot when it struck a pedestrian, identified as Harriet Reynolds, who was walking through the lot. The impact knocked Reynolds to the ground, and the vehicle then drove over her, police said, causing fatal injuries.

Authorities said the driver exited the vehicle and moved Reynolds from underneath it. The driver initially remained at the scene and provided a false statement to police, claiming he was not involved in the crash, before leaving, police said.

Following further investigation, police identified the driver as Barry Lewis. Officers attempted to locate him at his residence and other known locations but were unsuccessful.

On Jan. 5, detectives were contacted by Lewis’ attorney, who presented Lewis to investigators. Police said Lewis declined to cooperate with the investigation.

Lewis was charged with obstruction of justice, driving while license revoked and causing death, according to police.

What's next:

Lewis is scheduled to appear in Markham courthouse for a bond hearing Jan. 7.

The vehicle involved in the crash is in police custody and is being processed for additional evidence. The investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in Riverdale hit-and-run, driver still at large