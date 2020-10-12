Driver charged with DUI in crash with ambulance that hurt 2 paramedics on Far South Side

A 30-year-old man faces a DUI charge after crashing into a parked ambulance Friday in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

Christopher Reynolds, of East Chicago, Indiana has been charged with four misdemeanor moving violations, including a DUI, Chicago police announced Monday.

Two Chicago Fire Department paramedics were hurt when the man rear-ended the ambulance with his vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Forrestville Avenue, police said.

Both paramedics were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions weren’t released.

Reynolds is expected to appear in traffic court Nov. 5.