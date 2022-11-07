Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side.

The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Citations were issued and no further injuries were reported.