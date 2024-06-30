Driver crashes into Edgewater restaurant after running red light, hitting another car

A driver ran a red light and struck another car before crashing into a restaurant in Edgewater Saturday evening.

Chicago police responded to a crash in the 6100 block of North Clark Street around 7 p.m.

A man was traveling southbound on Clark in a silver SUV when he failed to stop at a red light. He hit a silver sedan that was traveling westbound on Grandville Avenue. The SUV then crashed into the entrance of a restaurant which was closed.

The woman driving the sedan was not injured and refused EMS on the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured and was issued citations. There were no injuries reported.