Driver crashes into 5 parked cars in Marquette Park while flees state police

A driver crashed into five parked cars in Marquette Park while fleeing Illinois State Police Friday morning.

ISP troopers saw a vehicle driving recklessly at 11:28 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled state police at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle crashed into five parked cars at West 71st Street and Francisco Avenue.

The driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers recovered a gun from the vehicle. No further information is available.