Driver crashes into Illinois State Police squad car as trooper helps victims of another crash

A driver smashed into an Illinois State Police squad car on Sunday morning as the trooper investigated another crash.

The trooper was pulled over with emergency lights activated on I-39 in Winnebago County when a blue 2019 Hyundai lost control.

The driver of the Hyundai, David A. Walker, 18, of Malta, was charged with violated Scott's Law, driving too fast and improper lane usage. Walker said he had minor injuries and the trooper was not hurt.

Scott's Law is also known as the "Move Over" law. Violators can be fined more than $10,000.

