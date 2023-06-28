Driver crashes into Niles home, causing gas leak

A driver crashed his vehicle into a residence Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Niles.

The 30-year-old suffered a medical emergency while driving around 5:26 a.m. and crashed his car into a home in the 8500 block of West Normal Avenue, according to Niles police.

Four people were inside the residence at the time of the crash but no one was injured.

A natural gas meter at the residence was broken during the crash, causing a gas leak.

The leak was addressed by Nicor, but the residence is currently inhabitable due to the broken gas meter.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital. He was cited for driving off the roadway, police said.

Residents of the home were offered assistance by Niles Family Services.