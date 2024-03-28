Driver critically wounded in shooting on I-65 in NW Indiana

A shooting on I-65 in Northwest Indiana left a semi-truck driver critically wounded.

The incident happened at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of I-65, six miles south of the Roselawn/Demotte exit.

A semi-truck driver was heading southbound when he was shot, according to Indiana state troopers.

His gunshot wound was potentially life-threatening and he was taken by helicopter from the scene to a hospital in Indianapolis. His current condition is unknown.

Traffic was closed in both directions as the helicopter landed and crime scene investigators processed the scene.

As of 8 p.m., all traffic lanes reopened.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Hamed at 219-696-6242.