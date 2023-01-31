Driver dies after car goes into Aurora pond

A person died after their vehicle went into a pond early Tuesday in west suburban Aurora.

Aurora police officers responded to a call of a car in the water around 12:35 a.m. near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle.

Five officers went into the water and retrieved the driver, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said. Their identity has not yet been released.