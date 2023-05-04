Driver dies after colliding with cars, tree in Archer Heights

A driver died after he collided with several cars and a tree early Wednesday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Horacio Hernandez-Romero, 22, was driving in the 4700 block of South Pulaski Road about 1 a.m. when he struck multiple vehicles and a tree, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.