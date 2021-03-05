Driver dies after crashing into tree in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A 62-year-old man died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree Friday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.
A witness saw the southbound vehicle crash about 8:35 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced at 9:08 a.m., police said.
Police said the crash, which involved only one car, appeared to be accidental.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the man’s name or cause of death.