Driver dies in fiery crash after running stop sign in East Side neighborhood.

A man who ran a stop sign was struck by a semi and died in a fiery pin-in crash early Thursday in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was driving his vehicle around 1:18 a.m. in the 100 block of South Avenue D when he ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi, becoming pinned, according to Chicago police.

His vehicle became engulfed in flames and he was later pronounced dead having suffered blunt force trauma and burns to the body, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.