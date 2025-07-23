Driver dies in rollover crash on I-294 exit ramp to I-290
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A driver died in a semi rollover crash on a Tri-State Tollway ramp to the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning.
I-294 crash
What we know:
The semi rolled over after losing control around 4 a.m. on the I-294 southbound ramp to eastbound I-290, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
State police said the ramp is expected to remain closed for several hours.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.