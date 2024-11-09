Driver ejected, killed in crash involving semi-truck on I-80 in Indiana: state police

The Brief A driver was ejected and killed in a crash on westbound I-80 Saturday afternoon. The Ford Explorer struck a semi-truck’s rear trailer after leaving the road near the Grant Street exit. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.



A driver was killed after being ejected from their SUV in a crash on I-80 Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred at 1 p.m. on westbound I-80 at the 9.1-mile marker, just east of the Grant Street exit ramp.

Indiana State Police said a semi-truck pulling FedEx trailers was parked on the right shoulder as the driver was inspecting an air leak when a Ford Explorer veered off the road for an unknown reason and struck the rear passenger side of the trailer.

The impact caused the trailer to lurch forward, and the Ford Explorer continued off the roadway into a ditch, police said.

The driver of the Ford was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their identity, pending family notification. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.