Driver extricated after colliding with school bus on Chicago's North Side

A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a three-car crash involving an unoccupied school bus Saturday morning, Chicago fire officials say.

Fire officials responded to a pin in crash near Caldwell Avenue and Devon Avenue in Edgebrook just after 6 a.m.

One of the drivers was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Luthern General Hospital.

Three people involved in the crash refused further medical attention on scene.

No additional information is available at this time.