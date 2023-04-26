Driver extricated from car after crashing into Hammond home

A driver crashed into a home in Hammond, Indiana Wednesday morning rolling the car and causing major damage to the house.

Hammond police responded to reports of a single-car crash at a residence in the 3700 block of Hohman Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle that had crashed into the front of a home and flipped over, trapping the driver inside.

The driver was cut out of the car by the Hammond Fire Department.

Police say the driver was alert, conscious and transported to an area hospital.

There was significant structural damage to the home, but the family inside was unharmed. The home will be assessed by an inspector.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.