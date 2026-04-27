Driver flees scene of crash on Chicago’s NW Side that left 2 hurt, police say

The Brief A crash on Chicago's Northwest Side left two people injured, one critically, early Monday morning. Two cars collided, and they crashed into a tree and a residential building. The driver of one of the cars fled the scene, police said.



Two people were hurt, one critically, and a driver fled after a car crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of W. Irving Park Road a little after 3 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A light-colored Kia sedan, driven by a 34-year-old woman with multiple passengers inside, was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road when it tried to overtake the right lane, police said.

The Kia then hit a light-colored Volkswagen sedan traveling in the same direction. The Kia hit a nearby tree and the Volkswagen hit a residential building.

The driver of the Volkswagen then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The driver of the Kia had trauma to her body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

A 38-year-old male passenger had cuts to his body and was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

A 26-year-old male passenger and another male refused medical treatment on the scene.

Police said no citations have been issued. CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

The CTA said buses in the ara were being temporarily rerouted at Irving Park and Spaulding with minor delays. Customers are advised to allow extra time for travel.