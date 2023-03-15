Driver flees scene of crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A driver involved in a crash that injured one person on the Dan Ryan Expressway fled the scene early Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police were responded to a two-car crash on northbound I-94 near 31st Street on Chicago's South Side around 4:35 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled to the CTA Red Line, but was shortly caught by police.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The left three lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near the crash were closed for investigation from 4:47 to 5:10 a.m.

There is no further information available at this time.