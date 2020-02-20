Driver flees traffic stop, strikes officer in Logan Square

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Wednesday after he was dragged by a car that fled a traffic stop in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The officer tried to stop the black four-door sedan about 9:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said. After the officer approached, the driver sped off, striking and dragging him for an unknown distance.

The officer “sustained injuries throughout the body” and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.