A truck driver was found dead in a train yard in Englewood Tuesday morning.

The man, 46, was found between a semi cab and a trailer in the 2100 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was the owner of the truck and worked as a driver for the train yard, police said. The cause of death was under investigation.

