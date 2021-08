A driver struck a marked Chicago Police Department vehicle and a building Sunday morning on the Near and Lower West Side.

About 7:10 a.m., a male driving a sedan truck struck a marked CPD vehicle in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street and the struck a building a few blocks away in the 1300 block of West 18th Street, police said.

The driver fled on foot, no injuries were reported.

