Driver hospitalized after hitting several parked cars in South Loop

Several parked cars were struck by a driver Tuesday night in the South Loop.

The 37-year-old man lost control of his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. and hit several parked cars in the 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

He suffered a head injury in the crash and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver was issued citations for driving on a revoked license and failure to reduce speed, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.