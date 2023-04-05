Expand / Collapse search
Driver hospitalized after hitting several parked cars in South Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Several parked cars were struck by a driver Tuesday night in the South Loop.

The 37-year-old man lost control of his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. and hit several parked cars in the 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

He suffered a head injury in the crash and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The driver was issued citations for driving on a revoked license and failure to reduce speed, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.