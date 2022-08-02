Driver jumps curb, crashes into planters in Lincoln Square

A driver was hospitalized after jumping a curb and crashing into planter boxes Monday night in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The woman was driving southbound in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb, police said.

Her car struck two planters and came to a complete stop, police said.

She suffered minor injuries and was transported to Swedish Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No further injuries were reported.