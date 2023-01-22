Driver killed in crash involving Chicago fire truck on Stevenson Expressway: police

A driver was killed in a crash involving a Chicago fire truck on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights early Sunday morning.

Illinois State police say while a Chicago Fire Department truck was on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 2:40 a.m., it was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Chicago fire officials say two women and two men were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The driver was later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.