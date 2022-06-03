Driver killed after jumping curb, striking tree in Brainerd

A woman was killed after crashing her car into a tree early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 29-year-old was driving around 4 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when her car jumped the curb and struck a tree, police said.

She suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CPD. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said the crash appears to be alcohol-related.

Area Two detectives are investigating.