Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police.
The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
Police say he was driving at a high rate of speed and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. The Major Accidents unit is investigating.