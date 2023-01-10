Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. 

The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say. 

Police say he was driving at a high rate of speed and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported. The Major Accidents unit is investigating.