Driver killed in Kane County crash

A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.

A witness told investigators that the driver was found outside the car when they arrived and called 911.

It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control. Beith Road was shut down from Illinois Route 47 to Anderson Road until 1:30 a.m. for the investigation.

The driver was identified as Andrew Roycroft of Hoffman Estates. He was transported to Delnor Hospital and pronounced dead.