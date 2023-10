One person was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday morning in suburban Park Ridge.

The crash happened around 2:38 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oakton Street, according to police.

Oakton Street was closed off between Greenwood Road and Cumberland Avenue.

The victim's identity has not yet been released pending notification of kin.

The MCAT Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Park Ridge police in the investigation.