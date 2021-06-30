Expand / Collapse search
Driver killed in semi crash on I-294 near Lyons

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Lyons
Sun-Times Media Wire

LYONS, Ill. - The driver of a semi was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 294 near Lyons, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

The driver, 68, was stopped in the southbound lanes near 5th Avenue because of construction when another semi failed to stop and hit him from behind around 1:45 a.m., state police said.

The driver, from Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The driver of the second truck, a 54-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All lanes of southbound I-294 were closed but reopened about 7 a.m., state police said.