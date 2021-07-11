Driver killed in shooting on Stevenson Expressway

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning on the Stevenson Expressway.

The shooting happened about 1:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Pulaski Road, Illinois State Police said.

A driver was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Four other people traveling in the driver’s vehicle were unharmed, state police said.

All lanes were shut down until about 3:50 a.m., state police said.