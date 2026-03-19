Chicago weather: Springlike temps in the 60s through the weekend

Mild temperatures are expected to continue across the Chicago area through the weekend, with daytime highs climbing well above seasonal averages.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s over the next several days, with some suburban areas — particularly south and west of the city — possibly nearing 70 degrees on Friday. Overnight lows will remain unseasonably warm, staying in the 40s.

Conditions will include a mix of clouds and sunshine, with only a slight chance of rain — about 20% — on Sunday. Cooler air is expected to arrive on Monday, bringing highs into the 40s, though temperatures are forecast to rebound into the 50s and 60s later in the week.

Despite cooler readings near the lake due to onshore winds, the region is expected to avoid any significant cold outbreaks or severe weather in the coming days.