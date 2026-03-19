Man charged with sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint on Chicago’s West Side: police

The Brief A 28-year-old man, Robert Harper, is charged with sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint in separate West Side incidents. Police say both victims met him through an app and were assaulted at the same South Austin residential building. Detectives used victim statements and digital evidence to identify and arrest Harper on March 18.



A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint in two separate incidents on Chicago's West Side, according to police.

The backstory:

Robert Harper, 28, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, police say.

On Feb. 25, a 23-year-old woman reported that she met Harper in a residential building in the South Austin neighborhood in the 5600 block of W. Washington Blvd. after having previously communicated through an app. According to the victim, when she arrived, Harper sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Robert Harper, 28 (Chicago Police Department)

Police say the second incident was similar to the first. On March 2, in the South Austin neighborhood in the 5600 block of W. Washington Blvd., a 24-year-old woman allegedly talked with Harper via an app before meeting him at that same residential building, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Detectives identified Harper as the suspect and used information from the victims as well as digital forensic evidence to make an arrest on March 18, at the same residential building.