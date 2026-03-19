Joliet approves first step for massive data center development

The Brief Joliet approved initial plans to annex land for a massive 795-acre data center campus, potentially the largest in Illinois. The project could bring billions in tax revenue, hundreds of permanent jobs, and thousands of construction jobs, with the first building expected in 2028. Some residents oppose it, citing concerns over water usage, energy demand, noise, and overall community impact.



Joliet has approved the conditional annexation of land for the proposed data center campus, the first step toward approving the proposed data center development.

The data center would be built on 795 acres of farmland on Joliet’s east side, making it the largest data center in Illinois.

It would require large amounts of water for cooling and electricity to power the digital storage and AI functions that would operate inside.

The first building would go up in 2028. The project would be built in phases with up to 24 buildings going up when the project is done.

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The city expects the project to bring billions of dollars in property tax revenue over the next 30 years, as well as 700 new full-time jobs, and up to 10,000 construction jobs.

"This annexation agreement sets clear expectations for infrastructure, services, and community benefits while helping ensure the project moves forward in a responsible way," said Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty. "It also delivers substantial new revenue for local taxing bodies and long-term financial benefits for the community."

The other side:

But several people who live in the area are worried the data center will dry up Joliet's underground water source and put a strain on the electrical grid, which could increase their utility bills even more. They're also concerned about the noise data centers can bring.

People who spoke against the project said they feel the City Council should at least postpone the vote until residents can have some assurances.

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"They're going to use us up," said one speaker during the meeting. "They're gonna take everything they can, and they're going to turn around, and they are going to use it against us.

Another speaker said, "This is not the project we need. We do not need a data center at this time, and we do not need a data center in Joliet."