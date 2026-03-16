Joliet considers approval of state's largest data center development

The Brief The Joliet City Council was considering a controversial, nearly 800-acre data center campus proposal. The city said the project could provided billions of dollars in tax revenue over 30 years, 700 full-time jobs and up to 10,000 construction jobs. Several residents spoke out against the development, worried about energy costs and adding further strain to the city's limited water.



There was a heated debate during Monday night’s Joliet City Council meeting about a proposed data center campus.

If the council approved the plan, it would become the largest data center in Illinois.

The public hearing on the project began around 5:30 p.m. As of around 10 p.m., no vote had been taken yet.

The backstory:

The first building would go up in 2028. The project would be built in phases with up to 24 buildings going up when the project is done.

Several people spoke against the project from Hillwood Investment Properties and Powerhouse Data Centers.

The city expects the project to bring billions of dollars in property tax revenue over the next 30 years, as well as 700 new full-time jobs, and up to 10,000 construction jobs.

But several people who live in the area are worried the data center will dry up Joliet's underground water source and put a strain on the electrical grid, which could increase their utility bills even more. They're also concerned about the noise data centers can bring.

People who spoke against the project said they feel the City Council should at least postpone the vote until residents can have some assurances.

"They're going to use us up," said one speaker during the meeting. "They're gonna take everything they can and they're going to turn around, and they are going to use it against us.

Another speaker said, "This is not the project we need. We do not need a data center at this time, and we do not need a data center in Joliet.