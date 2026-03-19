Chicago police questioning man in connection to fire that killed firefighter: sources

The Brief Sources tell Fox Chicago that Chicago Police officers arrested a man in a separate, unrelated case. The same man is being questioned in connection to the Rogers Park fire that killed Chicago firefighter Michael Altman. Chicago Police said the death investigation remains ongoing.



Chicago Police officers are questioning a man in connection to the Rogers Park fire that killed Chicago firefighter Michael Altman, sources tell Fox Chicago.

What we know:

Chicago Police said there's an ongoing death investigation into Monday's fatal fire, but no one has been arrested in the case. However, sources say that officers arrested a man Wednesday night, on a separate case, for "failure to appear."

Fox Chicago also obtained an internal CPD bulletin that identifies the man they're looking for, but we aren't naming him since he has not been charged with a crime in relation to this case.

On Thursday afternoon, Fox Chicago crews saw a member of the Chicago Fire Department get out of his SUV, walk under the yellow tape, open the gate, and appeared to be searching outside the apartment that was on fire. The windows are boarded up and there's a sign outside the gate that says it's under surveillance.

The backstory:

Altman died after he was injured while responding to a fire at a four-story apartment building late Monday morning in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

Previous reports from FOX Chicago say Altman fell through the first floor into the basement while crews were battling the fire. Nearby firefighters rescued him and pulled him from the building.

Altman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. He was assigned to Truck 47 in the Edgewater neighborhood.

On Thursday, Fox Chicago spoke with 45th Ward Alderman Jim Gardiner, who is a former Chicago Firefighter.

"I spoke with one of the officers who was with him that day and the chief that was on the scene. They're going through some very difficult times," said Gardiner. "It's extremely sad it's a brotherhood any time you lose a brother from your immediate family or your extended family on the Chicago Fire Department, it's a tragedy, and it's extremely difficult."

We also asked Gardiner about the reported arrest and questioning of a man connected to the fire.

"We'll definitely let that play out. I have full faith in the Chicago Police Department, every investigative piece that they should do and will do, and I have no doubt that justice will be served," he said.

What's next:

Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Michael Altman are as follows:

Visitation — Held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 26 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

Funeral — Held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.